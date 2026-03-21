Aklan bettor bags P18-M Lotto jackpot

MANILA – A lone bettor from Aklan province became an instant millionaire after hitting Thursday night’s PHP18-million Lotto 6/42 jackpot.

In an advisory on Friday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said the winner from Banga City guessed the winning combination 25-29-17-41-23-13.

The winner has one year to claim the PHP18,861,406.90 prize at the PCSO main office in Mandaluyong City. Under the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law, lotto winnings worth more than PHP10,000 are subject to a 20-percent tax.

Meanwhile, 42 other bettors won PHP26,190.47 each for guessing five out of the six winning digits; 1,579 won PHP633.31 each for four correct digits; and 22,808 will settle for PHP20 each for three correct digits.

The 6/42 Lotto is drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades Robles encouraged the public to support the agency’s gaming products to raise additional revenues for health initiatives, medical services and other national charities.

Through its mandatory contributions, the PCSO not only helps people in need of medical assistance, but also provides funds to government institutions. (PNA)