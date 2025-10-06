Alan Cayetano suggests holding snap election

SENATE Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano has proposed holding a snap election to help restore public trust in the government amid ongoing corruption issues linked to flood control projects.

In a Facebook post, Cayetano said that while politicians and political figures have their own “genuine supporters,” now more than ever in the country’s history, politicians are suspects.

“So here’s a thought: WHAT IF we all just resign and allow a snap election. From the President, Vice President, Senate, and Congress. With one important addition -- no incumbent from the above can run for one election cycle. The national government has its bureaucracy and will continue to run. Governors, mayors and barangay chairpersons are generally trusted and will be in place,” he said.

“No drama, no excuses, no recycling. Just a clean slate for the Filipino people. A turning point leading to renewal and revival. Instead of People Power. Sacrifice from people's servants! If we truly serve them, then starting over shouldn’t scare us. Because real change starts with radical honesty — and the courage to admit when it’s time to step aside. We should all just consider this ‘What If’ and pray about it,” he added.

Cayetano issued the statement amid the ongoing scrutiny into anomalous flood control projects where several lawmakers from the upper and lower chamber of Congress have been implicated.

In August, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. bared a “disturbing assessment” where of the P545 billion total allocation for flood control projects from 2022 to 2025, 20 percent or P100 billion was awarded only to 15 construction firms.

Last month, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Marcos’ cousin, resigned from post after being dragged into flood control corruption issues.

The Senate leadership, however, has been in a limbo following the ouster of Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero, who allegedly received millions worth of election contribution from one of the top 15 government contractors in September.

Escudero was replaced by Senator Vicente “Tito” Sotto III but there were rumors about a move to unseat Sotto.

Sotto expressed confidence, however, that he still has the support of a majority of senators amid reports that some are planning to leave the majority bloc.

He noted that the country has no legal framework on snap elections and proposing such may lead to uncertainty and chaos.

Following Sotto’s return as Senate President, the Senate also changed the Senate Blue Ribbon committee leadership by electing Senate Pro Tempore Panfilo “Ping” Lacson as its new chairman, replacing Senator Rodante Marcoleta.

The Senate Blue Ribbon committee leads the chamber’s investigation on the anomalous flood control projects.

Lacson said over the weekend that he is stepping down as the panel’s chairperson after some of his fellow lawmakers expressed disappointment over how he is handling the investigation on flood control project anomalies. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)