Albay churches open doors to evacuees

THE Diocese of Legazpi has ordered the opening of all available Church facilities in Albay for evacuees amid the expected onslaught of Tropical Storm Opong.

In a social media post, the diocese said it has instructed all parishes to open their facilities to serve as additional evacuation centers.

"In view of Typhoon Opong and upon the instruction of our bishop, parishes are enjoined to open churches, chapels, parish halls, and other safe facilities to evacuees," the Legazpi diocese said.

"Our churches are ready to welcome evacuees during Typhoon Opong, where facilities are safe," it added.

The Diocese of Legazpi also directed all parishes to activate their respective Parish Disaster Response Committees (PaDReComs).

They were likewise instructed to coordinate with the Diocesan Commission on Social Concerns and the Social Action Center.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), Opong is expected to make landfall in the Bicol Region on Friday morning or afternoon.

Pagasa warned that the weather disturbance may bring heavy rainfall, severe winds and storm surges. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)