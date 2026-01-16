Alcantara says PRC license revocation 'premature'

FORMER Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) engineer Henry Alcantara believes the decision of the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to revoke his professional license was done "prematurely."

According to Alcantara, it was unfair for the Professional Regulatory Board of Civil Engineering (PRB-CE) to revoke his license while using evidences and facts that are still "pending for investigation and has yet to be resolved."

"To revoke Respondent Alcantara's professional license as civil engineer is premature, given the circumstances surrounding the issue on flood control projects. It is because these matters are still in the process of evaluation and investigation," Alcantara said through his lawyers.

"To act with haste is a violation of respondent Alcantara's right to due process... In deciding, due process must be observed, albeit this honorable office is empowered to render judgment," he added.

This, he said, is the reason why his camp has filed a motion for reconsideration (MR) before the PRB-CE.

Alcantara urged the PRB-CE to reverse its own decision dated January 7 that revokes his professional license.

"Respondent moves for reconsideration, respectfully. This honorable office committed gross misapprehension of facts in finding guilty respondent Alcantara," he said.

"Premises considered, it is respectfully prayed of this honorable office to reverse, set aside, and nullify the revocation of respondent Henry C. Alcantara's professional license as civil engineer for the reasons stated," stated the MR.

In its decision, the PRB-CE ordered the revocation of the professional license of Alcantara after finding him guilty of gross unprofessional and unethical conduct.

"The Board established that Engineer Alcantara willfully approved payments for these ghost projects, an act that constitutes a severe breach of the Code of Ethics for Civil Engineers and a betrayal of public trust," said the PRC in a statement.

Under existing rules, Alcantara still has the right to file an MR with the PRB-CE within 15 days from receipt of the decision.

Should the MR be denied, Alcantara still has the right to file a notice of appeal with the commission within 15 days from receipt of the resolution. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)