Alert Level 2 raised for Kanlaon Volcano amid heightened activity

THE Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST-Phivolcs) on Saturday, November 9, 2024, has raised Kanlaon Volcano's alert level to 2, indicating heightened volcanic unrest.

In its Kanlaon Volcano Bulletin at 8 a.m., the volcano showed significant seismic activity, with 28 volcanic earthquakes and three ashing events recorded.

Sulfur dioxide emissions remained high at 4,701 metric tons per day, and a voluminous plume has been observed rising 700 meters, drifting northwest.

Kanlaon’s edifice was also showing signs of inflation.

Alert Level 2 indicates a moderate level of volcanic unrest, characterized by elevated levels of volcanic earthquakes, steam/gas emissions, ground deformation, and hot spring temperatures.

It may also include intermittent steam or ash explosions, above-baseline sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rates, and increased swelling of the volcanic edifice.

Authorities have advised the public to stay clear of the four-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ), and air traffic is prohibited from flying near the volcano for safety reasons.

Earlier in November, ashfall was detected in some barangays in La Carlota City and La Castallena after Kanlaon's degassing activity.

Local government units have also advised residents, particularly those with illnesses and senior citizens, to stay indoors and wear face masks.

Kanlaon's unrest continues to be closely monitored as authorities assess any further developments. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)