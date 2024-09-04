Alice Guo arrested in Indonesia

DISMISSED Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo was arrested early dawn of Wednesday, September 4, 2024, in Tangereng City, Indonesia.

National Bureau of Investigation Director Jaime Santiago and Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) chief Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz confirmed Guo’s arrest by Indonesian authorities.

Santiago said Guo is currently under the custody of Indonesian police.

He said they are currently communicating with Indonesian authorities for Guo’s deportation.

Guo has a standing arrest order issued by the Senate Committee on Children and Women amid its investigation on the illegal Pogo raided in Bamban. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)