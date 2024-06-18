Alice Guo seeks fair investigation amid serious allegations

BAMBAN, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has written a letter to Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin seeking the conduct of a fair investigation as she maintained innocence on the allegations being thrown against her.

In a letter dated June 18, 2024, which was submitted by her legal counsel to the Office of Bersamin, Guo strongly refuted taking part in any illegal activities such as kidnapping, illegal detention, and human trafficking.

“Our client is one with the mandate of this Honorable Commission to investigate and prosecute criminal elements in the country and to enhance coordination between and among agencies engaged in the fight against criminality,” the letter read.

“Thus, through this submission, she would like to explain her side on these matters to refute the serious allegations imputed against her and to shed light on these matters,” she added.

Bersamin serves as the chairman of the President Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) which is expected to file charges against Guo in relation to her alleged links to an illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo) which was discovered just a stone's throw away from Bamban Municipal Hall.

PAOCC spokesperson Winston Casio earlier said among the charges that may be filed against Guo is for alleged human trafficking considering that she was among the owners of the 7.9-hectare land property which was leased by the illegal Pogo, Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated (ZYTI), for their operations.

He said other charges may include money laundering.

Together with the police, the PAOCC raided ZYTI in March after one of its employees was able to escape and report the illegal activities in the Pogo hub.

The Senate has opened an investigation on the ZYTI raid which put Guo in bad light considering its location.

Guo admitted that she used to own half of the almost 8-hectare land owned by Baofu Land Development, Inc. but she divested from the company even before she won as the town’s mayor.

The embattled mayor is currently suspended as ordered by the Office of the Ombudsman following the complaints filed against her by the Department of Interior and Local Government for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service in relation to the issuance of business permit to ZYTI on the absence of the required fire safety inspection certificate (FSIC) and affidavit of undertaking and despite the provisional Pagcor license issued to the firm.

The ZYTI was formerly Hongsheng Gaming Technology Inc. which was raided by the authorities on February 1, 2023, over illegal activities.

The DILG alleges that “Guo did not cancel or revoke their business permits because of her business interest in Baofu.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)