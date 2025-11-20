Alice Guo, several others sentenced to life imprisonment

A PASIG court sentenced former Bamban mayor Alice Guo to life imprisonment on Thursday, November 20, 2025, in relation to the qualified human trafficking charges filed against her following the discovery of criminal activities in an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) hub in her town.

The Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said the court found Guo and her co-accused Rachelle Malonzo Carreon, Jaimielyn Cruz, and Walter Wong Rong guilty of qualified human trafficking.

Wang Weili, Wuli Dong, Nong Ding Chang, and Lang Xu Po were all found guilty for acts of trafficking.

They were sentenced to reclusion perpetua or life imprisonment and were ordered to pay P2 million fine each per case on top of monetary reparations to the victim-complainants.

Guo and her 15 co-accused in the case, who were all detained at the Pasig City Jail, attended the promulgation of the case only via video conference.

In 2024, authorities raided Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated (ZYTI), resulting in the apprehension of 800 employees, including around 500 foreigners, among which were 427 Chinese nationals.

The raid has brought Guo in spotlight due her failure to detect the illegal activities of the raided Pogo, which was just a stone throw away from the municipal hall of Bamban.

This led government agencies to dig deep into her real identity.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier ruled, following a fingerprint examination, that Guo is one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

The raided compound was also forfeited by the court in favor of the government. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)