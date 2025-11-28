Alice Guo to be transferred to Correctional Institution for Women

A PASIG City court has ordered the transfer of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo to the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW).

The court issued Guo’s commitment order on Thursday, November 27, 2025, rejecting her request of continuous detention at the Pasig city jail.

“The court hereby commits to your lawful custody and care of accused Alice Leal Guo, Rachelle Joan Malonzo Carreon, and Jaimielyn Santos Cruz,” the order stated.

In a statement, Bureau of Corrections Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. assured their readiness to accept Guo and her co-convicts.

He said Guo, Carreon and Cruz will undergo a five-day quarantine period and a thorough medical examination before they will be transferred to their cell.

Catapang said Guo will later be transferred to a regular dormitory at the Maximum Security compound.

Guo and her seven co-accused were sentenced to life imprisonment for qualified human trafficking in relation to the raided illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (Pogo) hub in Bamban in 2024.

The former mayor is believed to be one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)