Alice Guo to remain under PNP custody

Guo’s legal counsel, Stephen David, earlier said they will not post bail yet and will seek a court’s order to maintain the status quo for several days in order for Guo to remain in the PNP Custodial Center.

Meanwhile, Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros wrote a letter to the Capas RTC Branch 109 to allow Guo to appear in a public hearing on Monday, September 9, at the Senate building in Pasay City in relation to their investigation on the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

The basis of Guo’s apprehension in Indonesia is the arrest order issued by the Senate committee against her in July after she stopped showing up and cooperating in the probe.

Fajardo said the PNP is always ready to assist the Senate.

“The PNP cannot bring Alice Guo sa Monday sa Senate without the proper court order. So the process should be the Senate sergeant-at-arms should request the court to direct the PNP to bring Alice Guo before the Senate so she could face the ongoing hearing. That should be the procedure to be observed,” she said.

Guo said she went into hiding due to the threats against her life.

Fajardo assured Guo’s safety under the PNP’s custody but she maintained that there will be no VIP treatment for her.

“Definitely, there will be no special treatment for Alice Guo at siya ay itatrato bilang ordinaryong detainee katulad ng ibang na-detain sa loob ng custodial facility. Limited ang kanyang movement. Hindi siya makakalabas doon sa maliit na kuwartong kanyang pinagkulungan,” she said.

(Definitely, there will be no special treatment for Alice Guo and she will be treated as an ordinary detainee like other detainees inside the custodial facility. Her movement is limited. She could not get out of the small room she was locked in.)

“Hahatidan lang siya ng pagkain at kung kailangan siya bisitahin ng kanyang lawyer and mga immediate family, may visiting hours naman yan. So kung ano man ‘yung privileges and restrictions will also be applicable to her case also,” she added.

(She will only be served food and if her lawyer and immediate family need to visit her, there are visiting hours. So whatever privileges and restrictions will also be applicable to her case as well.)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged Guo to tell the truth regarding the Pogo operations in the country and to no longer be evasive in congressional hearings.