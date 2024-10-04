Alice Guo to run in 2025 elections, says lawyer

DISMISSED Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo will seek reelection and is set to file her certificate of candidacy (COC) next week, her lawyer told reporters on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Guo’s legal counsel, Stephen David, in a report by the Philippine News Agency (PNA), disclosed the dismissed mayor’s plans for 2025 elections in an ambush interview outside the Department of Justice.

"Syempre para ipakita pagmamahal nya sa taong bayan, most especially sa Bamban. Ang taong bayan dapat ang humatol kung sya ba ay karapat-dapat manungkulan sa kanilang lugar (It’s to show her love to her constituents. The people of Bamban should be the one to judge who will rightfully govern in their area),” David said.

David said the case questioning Guo’s qualifications is still pending before the courts.

He also said the decision of the Office of the Ombudsman perpetually disqualifying Guo from public office also remains pending.

“Kasi yung nangyayari, technicalities. Hindi siya pinapatakbo, pinapa-disqualify siya pero hindi naman final pa yun (What is happening is just technicalities. She is barred from running, being disqualified, but that is not yet final). But definitely, she will be running for mayor," said David.

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) filed a quo warranto petition against Guo before a Manila court, which may result in her removal from office, the PNA reported.

The OSG also filed a petition to cancel the former mayor’s birth certificate before a Tarlac court. (JJL with PNA/SunStar Philippines)