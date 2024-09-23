Alice Guo to share detention cell with 43 other inmates

DISMISSED Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo will join 43 other persons deprived of liberty as she remains detained at the Pasig City Jail.

In a message to reporters, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesperson Superintendent Jayrex Joseph Bustinera said Guo was immediately transferred to her assigned cell where she will be sharing with 43 other PDLs after she tested negative for possible tuberculosis.

The Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 167 also issued an order considering her motion seeking for her continued detention at the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Facility in Camp Crame.

“Consequently, the hearing of the subject motion is cancelled,” the order read.

Guo was transferred to the Pasig City Jail on Monday morning, September 23, 2024, prior to the issuance of an order by the court for her to remain at the PNP Custodial Facility.

The camp of the former mayor made the motion due to threats on her personal safety and security.

Guo is detained over charges of qualified human trafficking in relation to her alleged involvement in the illegal Pogo hub in Bamban that was raided by the police in March.

The raid was among the reasons for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to order the ban of all Pogos in the country considering its involvement in illegal activities in the guise of a legal offshore gaming facility. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)