Alice Guo’s brother Wesley sends surrender feelers

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said on Saturday, September 7, 2024, that Wesley Guo, brother of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, has sent surrender feelers to authorities.

In a media forum, Abalos said they are already ironing out what needs to be fixed for Wesley’s surrender.

He, however, refused to divulge more details.

“Kung mangyayari po ito, kumpleto na. That’s why it is important for them na sumurender, sabihin ang totoo, huwag matakot sakanilang buhay. We’re working on that and a lot of other things,” Abalos said.

(If this happens, it will be complete. That’s why it’s important for them to surrender, tell the truth, and not fear for their lives. We’re working on that and a lot of other things.)

Wesley, along with his supposed sisters Sheila and Alice, left the Philippines in the middle of an ongoing investigation on a raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

Sheila and Alice were both apprehended in Indonesia and were immediately deported back to the Philippines on the basis of an arrest order issued by the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality in relation to the said probe.

The order also covers Wesley and Siemen, brothers of Alice and Sheila as well as their supposed parents.

The said probe centered on Alice’s true identity and nationality given the favor she bestowed to the Chinese-run illegal firm.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) earlier ruled that Alice is one and the same person as Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese national who entered the country when she was a teenager together with her mother, a Chinese businesswoman.

Sheila was arrested together with Cassandra Li Ong Wesley’s girlfriend who is the authorized representative of the illegal Pogo raided in Porac Pampanga.

Ong was deported on the basis of the arrest order issued by the House of Representative committee, which is investigating the Pogo hub to which she is affiliated. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)