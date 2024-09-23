Alice Guo’s detention in limbo

A PASIG court ordered on Monday, September 23, 2024, to put on hold the transfer of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo to the Pasig City Jail from the Philippine National Police (PNP) Custodial Facility in Camp Crame.

The order, however, came late as Guo has already been transferred to the Pasig City Jail under the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Facility.

In a press conference, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said Guo was officially turned over to the BJMP around 9:30 a.m.

Several hours later, the Pasig Regional Trial Court Branch 167 issued the order in response to the “very urgent motion” filed by her legal counsel on Saturday, September 21, for her to remain at the PNP custodial facility due to threats on her personal safety and security.

The court is handling the non-bailable qualified human trafficking complaints filed against Guo and several others by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in relation to the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban.

“While this court already issued a Commitment Order dated 19 September 2024 directing the transfer of the custody of the accused-movant to the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory, the chief NCR CIDG (National Capital Region Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) Custodial Facility, Camp Crame, Quezon City is directed to hold in abeyance the transfer of custody of the accused-movant pending the resolution of the subject motion,” the court said.

“This is to safeguard the rights of the accused-movant and so as not to deprive her of the remedies that are available to her under the Rules of Court,” it added.

Fajardo said the CIDG is set to file a manifestation informing the court that Guo has already been transferred to the Pasig City Jail.

She said the PNP Legal Service also intends to file a petition opposing Guo’s return to the PNP Custodial Facility.

“I don’t want to preempt kung ano ‘yung laman po ng opposition. I was just informed that it is our desire to oppose the request of Guo’s camp for her to remain in the custody (of the PNP),” said Fajardo.

“One probably I would assume that there is no existing threat against her life kasi yung po ‘yung sinasabi nila na there is an existing threat against her life and liberty,” she added.

BJMP spokesperson Superintendent Jayrex Joseph Bustinera said Guo will remain under their custody until the matter is addressed by the court.

Lung infection

Before she was turned over to the BJMP, Guo underwent a physical and medical examination, which suggested a suspected infection in her left lung.

Fajardo said the BJMP will conduct a confirmatory medical examination on Guo to verify the PNP doctor’s findings.

For now, Guo will be detained in an isolation facility together with three other inmates who are recovering from tuberculosis.

Fajardo said Guo is exhibiting symptoms such as slight cough and colds.

“Nung Friday, nung na x-ra din siya, also ECG, antigen at negative po. Walang nakitang traces of any infection doon sa kanyang x-ray. Ang sabi ng doctor possibly nagdevelop ito over the weekend…Sabi ng doctors possible day kasama na ng stress at pagod, that is why there is a need to conduct further examination,” she said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)