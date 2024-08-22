Alice Guo’s sister, Ong detained in Indonesia

Shiela Guo has a standing arrest order issued by the Senate following her refusal to cooperate in the ongoing investigation against illegal Pogo, which was raided in Bamban, Tarlac in March.

Also covered by the arrest order were Mayor Guo, their parents and other siblings.

The probe has centered on Mayor Guo, whose nationality is now in question.

Mayor Guo’s fingerprints matched those of a certain Guo Hua Ping, who is a Chinese national.

Amid the operations to find Guo, the mayor was able to “escape” and is reportedly now in Indonesia. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)