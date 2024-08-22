Alice Guo’s sister, Ong detained in Indonesia

INTERIOR and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said Thursday, August 22, 2024, that the sister of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and the authorized representative of a raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) hub in Porac, Pampanga were apprehended and detained in Indonesia.
In an ambush interview, Abalos identified the detained individuals as Shiela Guo and Cassandra Ong.
“Pinapa-check ko pa ito…what is important ay even sa ibang bansa through our police attaché ay kino-coordinate. It only shows na talagang seryoso rito ang kapulisyahan,” he said.
(I am still having it checked...what is important is that even in other countries through our police attaché, everything is coordinated. It only shows that the police are really serious here.)
“Yes, it is (through the effort of) our police PNP attache doon po sa Indonesia, yun po ang report sa akin kagabi ni Chief (Philippine National Police General Rommel) Marbil,” he added.
Shiela Guo has a standing arrest order issued by the Senate following her refusal to cooperate in the ongoing investigation against illegal Pogo, which was raided in Bamban, Tarlac in March.
Also covered by the arrest order were Mayor Guo, their parents and other siblings.
The probe has centered on Mayor Guo, whose nationality is now in question.
Mayor Guo’s fingerprints matched those of a certain Guo Hua Ping, who is a Chinese national.
Amid the operations to find Guo, the mayor was able to “escape” and is reportedly now in Indonesia. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)