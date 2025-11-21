Alice Guo’s transfer to correctional delayed

FORMER Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo has filed a motion seeking to remain at the Pasig City Female Dormitory following her conviction on qualified human trafficking charges.

In a message to reporters, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) spokesperson Winston Casio said the motion has prevented Guo’s immediate transfer to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong City.

“This means na maantala muna ang paglipat sa kanya sa Correctional Institution for Women sa Mandaluyong,” he said.

(This means her transfer to the Correctional Institution for Women in Mandaluyong will be delayed.)

On Thursday, a Pasig court sentenced Guo and her seven co-accused to life imprisonment for qualified human trafficking. The charges stemmed from the discovery of criminal activities in an illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Bamban.

In 2024, authorities raided Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated (ZYTI), resulting in the apprehension of 800 employees, including around 500 foreigners, of which 427 were Chinese nationals.

The raid brought Guo under scrutiny for failing to detect the illegal operations of the Pogo hub, which was located just a stone’s throw from Bamban’s municipal hall.

The case prompted government agencies to investigate her true identity.

The National Bureau of Investigation, following a fingerprint examination, earlier ruled that Guo is the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of the raided compound in favor of the government. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)