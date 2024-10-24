All Bicol airports operational: DOTr chief

TRANSPORTATION Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Thursday, October 24, 2024, all airports in the Bicol Region, one of the areas hardest hit by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), are operational.

Daraga, Virac, Masbate and Naga airports may be used for air transport of relief goods.

"We have CAAP (Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines) personnel available to assist if ever there will be flights in these airports," Bautista said.

On Wednesday, the CAAP reported that the Bicol International Airport (BIA) was operational.

However, the CAAP said no personnel of Cebu Pacific (CEB) and Philippine Airlines was able to report for duty due to impassable roads leading to the airport.

A number of flights to and from the Bicol Region were canceled from October 22 to 23 due to the impacts and forecast proximity of "Kristine."

CAAP said commercial flight operations have resumed at the BIA on Thursday, but CEB's flights 5J 325/326 from and to Manila were canceled due to the storm.

Meanwhile, no damage was reported in Virac Airport.

A mobile charging station was placed outside the main gate of Naga Airport on Wednesday to aid those in need of power supply.

On the same day, at least 43 individuals were accommodated at the airport's arrival area to provide them a temporary shelter.

"CAAP remains vigilant in ensuring the safety, security, and welfare of passengers," it said. (PNA)