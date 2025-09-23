All Bulacan 1st district projects ‘substandard’ or overpriced due to kickbacks

Hernandez reiterated that when he says “substandard,” it means that the plans of the projects are not being properly followed.

“Nagiging substandard po siya in the sense na for example, ‘yung konkreto niya dapat pagdating po ng seven days, pwede na magamit or three days. Ang ginagamit po natin ‘yung mas matatagal po minsan po 14 days, 28 days (pa bago magamit). Mas mura po at mas mababa ang strength nung konkreto na ginagamit… Minsan po ginagawa din po ‘yung pagbabawas ng length pero more on quality po talaga ang nawawala,” he said.

(It becomes substandard in the sense that, for example, for concrete, the building should be usable within three to seven days. But with what’s being used, sometimes it takes 14 to 28 days before it can be utilized. The concrete is cheaper and weaker in strength. At times, even the length is reduced, but more often it’s really the quality that suffers.)

“Ang ibig sabihin ko po ng substandard hindi po nila nasunod kung ano po ang nasa plano,” he added.

(What I mean by substandard is that they did not follow what was in the plan.)

Hernandez further explained that they are jacking up project plans in order to “bloat” the cost of the project.

“For example po, hospital, meron pong plano ang ginagawa ang Department of Health na susundin po natin. So, ang ginagawa po natin, sinusunod po natin to kung ano ‘yung gusto nilang plano. Pero ang ginagawa po namin, binabago po ‘yung plano,” said Hernandez.

(For example, in hospitals, the Department of Health has a plan that we are supposed to follow. What we should do is follow whatever plan they want. But what we actually do is change the plan.)

“For example, nilalakihan po namin yung mga foundation sa plano lang po at sa program. Pero sa actual, hindi po ito. Sinusunod lang po natin kung ano po ‘yung design nung agency na plano nila. Yun lang po,” he added.

(For example, we only make the foundations appear larger in the plan and program. But in reality, that’s not the case. We just follow whatever design the agency’s plan has. That’s all.)

Alcantara denied, however, the claims of Hernandez on substandard projects, but somehow admitted overpricing.

“’Yung hatian yun po ‘yung regular na binibigay ng contractors sa buong opisina, pero ‘yung substandard po, wala pong ganon dahil paglabas po ng ganon, bahala na po ‘yung implementing section, ‘yung nagpoprogram na gumawa ng program at plano po,” he said.

(The sharing -- that’s the regular amount given by contractors to the entire office. But when it comes to substandard projects, there’s nothing like that because once those come out, it’s up to the implementing section, the ones doing the programming, to make the program and the plan.)

“Sa flood control, 30 to 35 percent ang natitira. Sa building, I don’t believe na may substandard. May item lang po na nakalagay doon, let’s say sa foundation yun po ang ginagawang pang tulong. Sa building po sir, wala pong substandard ‘yung liliitan ang bakal, wala pong ganon. ‘Yung foundation lang ang pinagkukuhanan kasi hindi naman ganon kalaki ang requirements (sa foundation),” he added.

(In flood control projects, 30 to 35 percent remains. For buildings, I don’t believe there are substandard works. There’s just an item indicated there -- let’s say in the foundation -- that’s what is used as a source for assistance. But in buildings, sir, there’s no substandard like reducing the steel; there’s no such thing. It’s only in the foundation that they take from, because the requirements there aren’t that big.)

Alcantara also repeatedly denied involvement in ghost projects but admitted allowing “in-house” projects where he allowed his men, particularly Hernandez and dismissed assistant district engineer Jaypee Mendoza, to rent out contractor’s license and implement the project themselves.

“Inaamin ko po yon ay in-house, pero hindi ko po sinasabi na gawing ghost. Yun po ay negosyo,” he said.

(I admit that was in-house, but I am not saying it should be made into a ghost project. That was a business.)

Alcantara said there were around 50 ghost projects in his area of jurisdiction since 2022, based on their investigation, worth around P4 billion to P5 billion.

He said of the total number of flood control projects his Bulacan 1st DEO, only around three to five percent were non-existent.

“The others accomplished naman po,” said Alcantara.

This was confirmed by Hernandez. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)