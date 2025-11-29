All but 1 PH diocese back Trillion Peso March

ON THE eve of the sequel to the Trillion Peso March, all but one diocese in the Philippines have expressed support for the mass rally against corruption in government set Sunday, November 30, 2025, at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Caritas Philippines said the advocacy arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), a total of 86 dioceses and archdioceses have expressed support for the Trillion Peso March.

“A total of 86 dioceses are now united in support of the Trillion Peso March,” said Caritas Philippines in a social media post.

“This is a powerful call for truth, accountability, and true transparency. The unity continues. The fight continues,” it added.

Caritas Philippines said all the dioceses and archdioceses stand united with the call of different sectors amid massive corruption in government.

“Together in one call: expose the criminals, return the people's money, lock up the corrupt, and give a win to the Filipino people,” said Caritas Philippines.

There are a total of 87 dioceses and archdioceses in the Philippines.

Missing from the list of participating dioceses and archdioceses is the Military Ordinariate of the Philippines, which has jurisdiction over all military, police, and coast guard personnel and their dependents.

The sequel to the Trillion Peso March is set on November 30, still at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

It was on September 21 when different sectors held the first mass demonstration to condemn corruption-ridden flood control projects and call for justice and accountability. (Anton Banal / SunStar Philippines)