All Filipinos in Gaza City evacuate

HEEDING the call of the Philippine government, all the 131 Filipinos in war-torn Gaza City have evacuated and are now in a safer area, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

In a television interview, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said the 131 Filipinos, which include their children and Palestinian spouses, are now closer to the border of Egypt.

He said some of the Filipinos wanted to return to the Philippines but some said they will look for another place to stay in Gaza.

The DFA in a statement said the Philippine government is currently working in order for the Filipinos to cross the Rafah border in Egypt.

“From there, our teams will work on their repatriation to the Philippines,” it said.

On Sunday, October 15, 2023, the DFA raised its crisis warning in Gaza to Alert Level 4, making the evacuation of Filipinos there mandatory amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict.

This came after the Israeli military announced that they are set to conduct a ground assault in Gaza Strip, which is currently under the control of Hamas following its attack since October 7.

Authorities in Gaza said at least 1,900 people, including 614 children, were killed due to the Hamas’ attack.

Three Filipinos were dead due to the attacks by the terrorist group.(SunStar Philippines)