All senators publicize SALNs

ALL 24 senators have publicized their Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) following the lifting of restrictions on public access to such documents, as ordered by the Office of the Ombudsman amid ongoing government investigations into anomalous flood control projects.

The SALN is a sworn declaration required of public officials under the Constitution and Republic Act 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees), which mandates that members of Congress submit and disclose their assets, liabilities, and net worth.

Assets include real estate properties, while personal properties cover vehicles, jewelry, company shares, and other possessions.

On October 14, 2025, the Office of the Ombudsman issued Memorandum Circular 3, lifting certain restrictions on public access to SALNs, noting that the public has a legitimate right to know how officials acquire and manage their wealth.

Villar, Tulfo brothers lead wealthiest senators

Among the 24 senators, Senator Mark Villar declared the highest net worth at P1.26 billion as of December 31, 2024 — all assets with no liabilities.

Villar also declared business interests in Himlay Realty Inc. and Major Asset Ventures Holdings Inc. He listed nine relatives in government service, including his wife, Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD); his mother, Senator Cynthia Villar; and his sister, Senator Camille Villar.

Ranking second is Senator Raffy Tulfo with a declared net worth of P1.05 billion as of December 31, 2024, also with no liabilities.

Among Tulfo and his wife’s listed assets were real estate valued at P376.8 million, bank deposits exceeding P288 million, and several luxury vehicles,some bulletproof,including a 2024 Cadillac Escalade, a 2020 Lexus LX450D, and a 2016 Mercedes-Benz AMG G63.

Tulfo also declared business interests in RW Productions Inc., Raffy Tulfo in Action Foundation Inc., and Idol Network Philippines Inc. He listed eight relatives in government service, including his wife Jocelyn and son Ralph Wendel, both members of the House of Representatives, and his daughter Maricel, a director at the Senate of the Philippines.

The third richest senator is rookie lawmaker Erwin Tulfo, Raffy’s brother, with a net worth of P497 million as of June 30, 2025 — P656.30 million in assets and P159.29 million in liabilities.

He declared business interests in five companies and listed four relatives in government service, including his daughter Elizabeth, a Political Affairs Officer II at the Senate.

Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri is the fourth wealthiest with a net worth of P431.77 million as of December 31, 2024, composed of P631.78 million in assets and over P200 million in liabilities. He is a stockholder in 21 companies and has three relatives in government service, including his father, Jose.

In fifth place is Senator Camille Villar, who declared a P362.07 million net worth as of June 30, 2025, with no liabilities.

She declared business connections with 23 companies, including family-owned corporations such as AllHome Corporation, AllValue Holdings Inc., Camella Homes Inc., Family Shoppers Unlimited Inc., Manuela Corp., Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc., and Vistamalls Inc.

Senator Panfilo Lacson ranked sixth with a net worth of P244.94 million as of June 30, 2025 — P256.77 million in assets and P11.83 million in liabilities.

Lacson declared interests in Megastar Agrifarming Corporation, San Pedro Calungsod Medical Center, Solarestate Marketing Corporation, and Southseas Agro-Aqua Ventures Inc.

His sons, Roinald and Reginald, nephew Dennis, and niece Joan Karen Coronel are all in government service.

Senator Robin Padilla declared a P244.04 million net worth, with no liabilities, as of December 31. He has business ties with three companies and six relatives in government, including his half-brothers and half-sister.

Embattled Senator Jinggoy Estrada, accused of receiving kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects, declared a P221.21 million net worth as of December 31, 2024 — P252.68 million in assets and P31.47 million in liabilities.

He declared business interests in S-E-N-J-I Corporation and JELP Real Estate Development Corporation. His daughter currently serves as a DSWD undersecretary.

Senator Lito Lapid ranked ninth with a P202.03 million net worth as of June 30, 2025, including P92.34 million in liabilities.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III rounded out the top 10 wealthiest senators with a P188.86 million net worth as of June 30, 2025 — P465.60 million in assets and P276.74 million in liabilities. He declared ties with VST Production Specialist Inc. and TVJ Productions Inc.

Sotto has eight relatives in government, including his daughters Romina Frances and Diorella Maria, and his son, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Carlo Sotto.

Senator Imee Marcos, one of the last three to release her SALN, declared a P164.99 million net worth as of June 30, 2025, with no liabilities.

Marcos, sister of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., declared interests in Marcos Presidential Center Inc., The Imelda R. Marcos Collection Inc., IPROD Inc., Creative Media and Film Society of the Philippines Inc., and Amigos Familiares Y Socios Inc. She listed nine relatives in government, including her sons, Ilocos Norte Vice Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc and Fernando Martin Manotoc.

Senator JV Ejercito ranked 12th with P137.07 million in declared net worth as of December 31, 2024 — P179.06 million in assets and P41.99 million in liabilities.

Cayetano siblings, Gatchalian among mid-range earners

Siblings Pia and Alan Peter Cayetano followed, with P128.29 million and P109.13 million net worth, respectively. Pia’s assets total P151.08 million with P22.79 million in liabilities, while Alan Peter reported P110.66 million in assets and P1.53 million in liabilities.

Alan Peter’s wife, Lani Cayetano, currently serves as Mayor of Taguig City. He declared a link with Philippine Art Nation Inc. as an incorporator since May 2019.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian declared a P89.52 million net worth as of December 31, 2024, with no liabilities. His brothers Rex and Weslie serve as DSWD Secretary and Valenzuela City Mayor, respectively.

Gatchalian is a shareholder in Wellex Industries Inc., Iloilo Country Club, Universal Leisure Club, The Orchard Golf & Country Club, and Valley Golf & Country Club.

Topping the list of the “poorest” senators is Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, with a P18.84 million net worth as of December 31, 2024, with no liabilities.

Escudero has been under scrutiny for alleged involvement in irregularities in flood control projects. He admitted receiving millions in campaign contributions from one of the top 15 government contractors for flood control works but denied allegations of receiving kickbacks.

Other senators with the lowest net worth include:

Risa Hontiveros – P18.98 million (Assets: P19.88 million; Liabilities: P897,840)

Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan – P26.73 million (No liabilities)

Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa – P32.29 million (Assets: P61.31 million; Liabilities: P29.02 million)

Christopher “Bong” Go – P32.43 million (Assets: P44.53 million; Liabilities: P12.10 million)

Joel Villanueva – P49.50 million (Assets: P72.50 million; Liabilities: P23 million)

Rodante Marcoleta – P51.96 million (Assets: P80.40 million; Liabilities: P28.44 million)

Loren Legarda – P79.21 million (Assets: P100.73 million; Liabilities: P21.52 million)

Bam Aquino – P86.55 million (No liabilities)

Go and Villanueva were also implicated in the flood control controversy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)