All set for Barmm voter registration

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is all set to resume Monday, February 8, 2026, the voter registration activities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

In a social media post, the Comelec announced the resumption of voter registration beginning February 9 until March 31, 2026 in all Barmm areas.

"Because you are one with us in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections, let's get registered Bangsamoro," said the Comelec.

The Comelec said voter registration activities will resume today in the Offices of the Election Officer (OEOs) in Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Tawi-tawi, and Special Geographic Areas (SGA) from Mondays to Saturdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Comelec said residents of Barmm based in other parts of the country may also apply for voter registration via the Register Anywhere Program (RAP), which are being held in OEOs of all highly urbanized cities, capital cities and municipalities, and satellite voter registration sites.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they expect nearly 100,000 Barmm residents to get registered in the region.

"Tingin ko mga less than 100,000 po sila," said Garcia in a phone interview.

Last week, the Comelec announced the resumption of voter registration activities in the Barmm for the forthcoming BSKE in November 2026.

The move comes in the wake of the decision of the poll body to postpone the March 30, 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE). (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)