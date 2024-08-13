All set for homecoming of 2024 Filipino Olympians

THE National Government has ironed out the hero’s welcome for the Filipino athletes who represented the country in the 2024 Paris Olympics, which include two-time gold medalist Filipino gymnast Carlos Yulo.

The athletes, who also include bronze medalists Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, have just departed Dubai and are expected to arrive in the Philippines on Tuesday afternoon, August 13.

They will proceed to Malacañang where they will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

A hero’s parade was also set for them on Wednesday, August 14, traversing the routes from Manila to Pasay City.

The parade will begin outside the Aliw Theater in Pasay and will pass through Roxas Boulevard, Padre Burgos Avenue, Finance Road, Taft and Quirino Avenues, and Adriatico Street before it ends at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has assured the implementation of security measures for the homecoming of the Philippine team from the Paris Olympics.

“We are now preparing for them para bigyan sila ng heroes’ welcome. So on the part of the PNP, siguraduhin niyo na we will provide an appropriate number of personnel to provide security during the homecoming of our Filipino athletes,” PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said Monday, August 12.

Yulo is the first Filipino gymnast to win two gold medals in the Olympics. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)