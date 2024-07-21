All set for Marcos’ third Sona

In an interview, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Jean Fajardo said the full alert status was raised on Friday evening, July 19, which will last until the evening of the day of Sona on Monday, July 22.

She said the Task Force Metro Manila Shield was also activated, alerting the police forces of the neighboring provinces.

“Kasabay din natin ng pag-deklara ng full alert ay inactivate na rin natin ‘yung Task Force Metro Manila Shield kung saan ‘yung mga malalapit na mga lugar katulad ng Calabarzon at Central Luzon ay activated na yan at magsasagawa tayo ng mga checkpoints at border control,” said Fajardo.

Fajardo said of the 22,000 police personnel and force multipliers who will be deployed for the conduct of security operations during the Sona, around 6,000 will be fielded in Quezon City particularly in the vicinity of the House of Representatives where Marcos will deliver his report to the nation.

PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil earlier ensured the agency’s readiness to ensure peace and order during the Sona noting that they considered “all the possible scenarios.”

“Ang binabantayan natin not only the President, not only the people that will attend doon sa Kongreso, not only within the NCR but binabantayan natin ‘yung democracy. If we protect the President we protect Congress, we protect ‘yung democracy natin. Yun ‘yung ipinaglalaban natin, that’s a democracy ang Sona,” he said.

“Wala pong monitored na threat ngayon ha but ang nasa isip natin there is always a threat because wala po dapat magrelax,” he added.

Fajardo said the “anti-government” protesters will be allowed to stage their program along Tandang Sora Avenue while the “pro government” were given a space near the Sandiganbayan, a few meters away from the Batasang Pambansa.

The PNP reminded that a 3-day gun ban is currently in effect in the NCR until the evening of July 22.

The QC local government will also implement a liquor ban on Monday, July 22, from 12:01 a.m. to 6 p.m. to ensure peace and security during the Sona.

‘Burning of effigy not prohibited’

Meanwhile, QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said no arrest will be made against those who will burn effigies during the protest actions related to Sona.

“Wala po tayong aarestuhin. In fact, yung binanggit na batas, ang ating QCPD with regards to effigy, nung pinag-aralan ko po yung batas, it refers to the distance,” said Belmonte.

“So kailangan, kung with 100 meters, bawal po ‘yung magsunog ng effigy. Pero beyond 100 meters, wala naman pong binanggit yung batas na bawal,” she added.

The QCPD earlier warned of the arrest of those who will burn effigies which was done by the anti-government protesters over the past years.

During their protest action Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Secretary General Renato Reyes said they will highlight the “duplicity and failure of the government” in addressing the people's demands for wage hike, decent jobs, and adequate social services.

Themed “Sa Bagong Pilipinas, Pilipino Lalong Naghihirap!,” the protest will reflect the people’s outrage over the indifference of Marcos to the worsening plight of ordinary citizens while his government continues to open the country to intensified foreign military intervention.

Bayan has prepared a protest effigy symbolizing the feud of Marcos and Duterte as they vie for power and influence while the rest of the nation is mired in poverty.

‘No classes’

Belmonte has ordered the suspension of classes at all levels for both private and public schools in Quezon City, including the Brigada Eskwela activities in public schools, on July 22 to ensure the safety and security of the public.

"The suspension aims to minimize the impact of road closures and anticipated heavy traffic on residents and students. In view of this, every citizen of Quezon City is enjoined to listen to the Sona of the President of the Republic of the Philippines," she said.

In the morning of Sona, the Congress will open the Third Regular Session of the 19th Congress.

Afterwhich, the House and Senate will convene in a joint session to listen to Marcos deliver his Sona.

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez said the lower chamber is ready to receive President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for his third Sona. (SunStar Philippines)