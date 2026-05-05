All systems go for ASEAN summit; media hub opens in Cebu

MANILA – The Philippines is all set to host the 48th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related Meetings in Cebu on May 6 to 8, the ASEAN National Organizing Council (NOC) said Tuesday during the opening of the International Media Center (IMC).

The IMC will serve as the central hub for local and foreign media covering the high-level ASEAN meetings across various parts of Cebu.

ASEAN NOC Director-General Ma. Hellen De La Vega said the summit proper will open on May 8, preceded by a series of ASEAN senior officials meetings from May 6 to 7.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., together with leaders of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia and Malaysia, will also meet for the Special Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Summit in Cebu on May 7.

In a press conference at the IMC at Mactan World Museum, De La Vega said the Philippines is also “ready for any contingency” ahead of a tropical cyclone forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on May 9 or 10.

De La Vega said austerity measures are in place to keep the ASEAN summit hosting practical, but the Philippines expects a fruitful meeting among the attending leaders, who will focus on key deliverables on energy, economic and food security, among others.

“As we carry out our international commitment, we continue to be mindful of our place in the scheme of things,” she said.

“The unprecedented realities remind us that our preparations must continue to strike a prudent balance -- one that upholds the high standards expected of the ASEAN Chairship, while ensuring that national and natural resources are utilized responsibly, sustainably, compassionately, and accountable for our people's needs,” she added.

Presidential Communications Office Acting Secretary Dave Gomez, for his part, assured the agency's full support to enable timely reporting and seamless coverage.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cynthia Chan also joined the IMC opening.

The IMC is expecting an estimated 800 to 1,000 local and international media. (PNA)