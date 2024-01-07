‘All systems go’ for Traslacion 2024

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Sunday, January 7, 2024, that all systems are go for Traslacion 2024—the highlight of the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Manila City.

In a radio interview, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said the PNP’s preparation to ensure peace and order during the annual religious tradition for the Feast of the Black Nazarene has been ironed out as early as December as they braced for Christmas and New Year Holidays exodus.

The traditional January 9 traslacion or the procession of the Black Nazarene from the Quirino Grandstand back to Quiapo Church was suspended over the past three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fajardo said 15,000 police personnel will be deployed for the implementation of security measures during the Traslacion 2024 which is expected to be attended by over two million devotees.

“Ang maaaring sa ngayong taon na traslacion ay ma-match niya ‘yung pre-pandemic figures na more or less 2 million (devotees) dahil nasabik nga ‘yung mga deboto natin dahil matagal hindi nagkaroon ng traslacion. Kaya naman, magsasagawa nga tayo ng security check doon sa inidentify nating controlled areas, lalong lalo na ‘yung mga daan at maliliit na eskinita leading to Quiapo Church,” she said.

(The possible Traslacion turnout for this year may match the pre-pandemic figures of more or less 2 million devotees because our devotees have been eager, given the long absence of Traslacion. Therefore, we will conduct security checks in the identified controlled areas, especially the roads and small alleys leading to Quiapo Church.)

“’Yung ating mga plainclothes police officers will also be deployed to make sure na habang ‘yung mga unipormado natin ay nakatutok doon sa mga areas na dapat tutukan. ‘Yung atin din naming mga pulis na naka sibilyan ay iba naman ‘yung magiging functions nila para masiguro na hindi naman tayo malulusutan nung mga mga magnanakaw, salisi, mananamantala sa siksikan,” she added.

(Our plainclothes police officers will also be deployed to ensure that while our uniformed personnel focus on designated areas, our civilian-clothed police officers will have different functions to guarantee that we are not surpassed by thieves, pickpockets, and those who may take advantage of the crowded situation.)

Fajardo said there will also be policemen in civilian clothes deployed, while the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other law enforcement agencies, including those from the local government, will provide assistance in the imposition of security measures.

She said checkpoint operations will also be established in strategic entry points of Metro Manila to intensify monitoring of those entering the region.

The PIO chief also reminded the public about the liquor and gun ban in the City of Manila, which will start at 12:01 on January 8 until January 10, as an additional preventive measure in relation to the religious event.

Fajardo said Manila City will also be declared as a “No Fly and Sail Zone” noting that only drones by the PNP will be allowed to fly during the conduct of Traslacion as added security for the public.

“Sa ngayon, habang tayo ay nag-uusap ngayong umaga, ay wala pa naman tayong nakukuha o nare-receive na impormasyon na maituturing natin na seryosong banta para madisrupt ‘yung traslacion, pero kagaya nang una kong sinabi, we are not lowering our guard. Ang sabi nga ng ating chief PNP, we are hoping and praying for the best, but we are also prepared to address para harapin ang ilang mga banta na maaari nating ma-receive,” she said.

(At the moment, as we speak this morning, we have not yet obtained or received any information that we can consider a serious threat to disrupt the Traslacion. However, as I mentioned earlier, we are not lowering our guard. As our Chief PNP mentioned, we are hoping and praying for the best, but we are also prepared to address any potential threats that we may receive.) (SunStar Philippines)