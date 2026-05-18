All the best for the CLRAA Delegation

Today, we proudly send off the Central Luzon delegation as they embark on their journey to Agusan del Sur for the 2026 Palarong Pambansa. With hearts full of hope and determination, our young athletes carry not only their bags and gear, but also the aspirations of the region they represent, the region of heroes, Region III.

Year in and year out, we acknowledge and celebrate the significance of developing the multi-faceted skills and strengths of our young learners, giving focus on physical discipline and sports prowess. The involvement of the youth in athletic meets such as the Palarong Pambansa plays a vital role in shaping well-rounded individuals. These competitions provide a platform where students can showcase their talents across various sporting events, aligned with the Department of Education’s mission to promote holistic and balanced development among learners. Participation in sports does not only enhance physical strength and mental resilience, it also instills essential values such as discipline, perseverance, teamwork, and the pursuit of excellence.

Through the Palarong Pambansa, young athletes are given a prestigious opportunity to build their futures, both in national and international sports arenas. Many have walked this path before and have risen to remarkable heights. Among them is Victonara “Ara” Galang of Angeles City, who represented Region III in the 2011 Palarong Pambansa and earned the Best Server Award in girls’ indoor volleyball. She would later shine in the UAAP as a Rookie of the Year, MVP, and multi-time champion for De La Salle University, eventually donning the national colors in international competitions.

Another inspiring story is that of Aljay Villena from the Science City of Muñoz. Once known for a viral video showing him practicing barefoot and shirtless, he has since transformed into a gold medalist in the Hardbat Junior Boys’ Singles Division at the U.S. Open Table Tennis Championship held in Ontario, California. From humble beginnings to international recognition, his journey exemplifies how determination and passion can lead to greatness.

We also remember with pride the legacy of Lydia De Vega of Meycauayan City, one of the greatest athletes the country has ever produced. Dubbed Asia’s fastest woman in the 1980s, she was first discovered through the Palarong Pambansa representing Central Luzon. She went on to win multiple medals in the Southeast Asian and Asian Games, inspiring generations of Filipino athletes to strive for excellence.

Events like the Palarong Pambansa are not merely about competition against others, they are about challenging oneself, pushing boundaries, overcoming fears, and unlocking untapped potential. These experiences open doors to new opportunities and guide young individuals toward paths of success.

More than the medals and accolades, it is the lessons learned and friendships formed that truly matter. These are the enduring treasures, intangible yet invaluable, that shape character and last a lifetime. They teach humility in victory, grace in defeat, and the importance of camaraderie.

The Palarong Pambansa stands as a powerful celebration of youth, of their energy, talent, and promise. It serves as a milestone in their journey toward building a brighter and more sustainable future. Beyond being a sports competition, it is a unifying fellowship that brings together young Filipinos in a shared pursuit of excellence and national pride.

As our Central Luzon athletes set forth today, they carry with them not just their dreams, but the collective hope of a region rooting for their success. Win or lose, they are already champions, for they embody the very spirit of determination, resilience, and unity that defines the Palarong Pambansa.