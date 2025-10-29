Alleged bombmaker nabbed in Sultan Kudarat

SPECIAL Action Force (SAF) commandos have arrested a suspected bombmaker in Palimbang, Sultan Kudarat, Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez said Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

In a statement, Nartatez said JB Mastura, also known as Abu Naim, was arrested in his hideout in Barangay Ligao on October 28, 2025.

Mastura was identified by police and military intelligence as a bomb and improvised explosive device (IED) maker of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Hassan Group. He is listed as number nine on the most wanted list for the fourth quarter of this year.

“This wanted person was arrested after a five-hour operation that started on Tuesday night. I commend our SAF personnel for their hard work and dedication in accounting for this person who was confirmed to be an IED-making expert,” said Nartatez.

“This is a job well done. One less terrorist means a lot in our effort to ensure the safety of everybody,” he added.

The arrested suspect has standing warrants of arrest for multiple murder, destructive arson, and violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2022.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Palimbang Municipal Police Station. He will be presented to the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Cotabato City, which issued the three warrants of arrest in 2021.

Nartatez assured the public of the continuous efforts of the PNP to pursue those who threaten peace and order in the country.

He said the PNP is also strengthening its cooperation with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and other law enforcement agencies in the campaign against high-value targets from major threat groups, especially in Mindanao.

“Our mandate is to protect the people. We will do everything in our power and authority to keep every Filipino safe at all costs,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)