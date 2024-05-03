Alleged gunman in Mindanao-based radio broadcaster fatal shooting nabbed

POLICE arrested the alleged gunman in the killing of a Mindanao-based radio broadcaster back in 2019.

Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) Executive Director Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez said that based on a report from a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Junell Jane Andagkit Poten, alias, "Junell Gerozaga," 33, was arrested on Thursday evening, May 2, 2024, by combined elements from the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Soccsksargen and the Makilala Municipal Police Station inside the house of a village watchman in Barangay Saguing, Makilala, Cotabato.

Poten has a standing warrant of arrest for the murder of Kidapawan Brigada FM radio anchor Eduardo "Ed" Dizon in Kidapawan City on July 10, 2019.

Dizon was on his way home on board his car when he was ambushed past 10 p.m. along Quezon Boulevard corner Diversion Road Sinsuat Street, Kidapawan City by two armed suspects.

Dizon sustained five gunshot wounds and died on the spot.

A witness positively identified Poten as the gunman.

Poten’s arrest came days after the capture of Jolieto Mangumpit, the alleged gunman in the killing of Misamis Occidental broadcaster Juan "DJ Johnny Walker" Jumalon in Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte on November 5, 2024.

Gutierrez said the arrest of the two suspects highlights the administration of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s continuing effort to create a safe media environment for journalists and its commitment to the rule of law and the delivery of justice to victims of violent crimes.

“We are certainly going to highlight these gains before the international community,” said Gutierrez. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)