Alleged Pogo 'kingpin' nabbed

AUTHORITIES arrested on Thursday evening, October 10, 2024, a Chinese national who is “among the ranks of notorious Pogo kingpins” in the country.

A report from the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) said Lyu Dong was arrested in Biñan, Laguna on the basis of an immigration mission order.

The operation was conducted by the elements of PAOCC together with the Armed Forces of the Philippines Joint Special Operations Group, Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Bureau of Immigration.

It also resulted in the arrest of 12 Chinese and nine Filipinos who are allegedly serving as his bodyguards.

“This arrest followed an extensive eight-month surveillance initiative focused on monitoring Dong’s activities and movements,” said PAOCC.

The PAOCC said Lyu Dong’s real name, based on his passport, is Lin Xunhuan, who was born in Fujian, China on July 4, 1991.

He also goes by the aliases Bogo, Boga, Xiao Long, Apao, Pahao, and Hao Hao.

“It is important to highlight that former associates have attested to the fact that during his early years in the Philippines, he routinely utilized the identity and passport of an individual named LYU DONG in various transactions and social interactions,” PAOCC said

It said the arrested individual arrived in the country in 2016 and has since established a network of scam operations, “often employing legal businesses as fronts to obscure his illicit activities” across the country, particularly in the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, Ilocos Region, Calabarzon and Central Visayas.

The agency noted Dong’s links to Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga, and Hongsheng Gaming Technology, later renamed Zun Yuan Technology in Bamban, Tarlac, although his name does not appear in any of the company records.

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo was linked to Hongsheng, which sparked a Senate investigation on illegal Pogos in the country.

The revelations made during the hearing prompted President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to order the total ban of Pogos in the country.

“The arrest of Lyu Dong reveals the vulnerabilities within the current system that scammers like [Lyu] Dong exploit. Moving forward, it’s imperative that authorities not only adapt their existing strategies but also develop comprehensive measures tailored to detect, dismantle, and prevent the proliferation of similar scams,” said PAOCC. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)