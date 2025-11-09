Almost 1 million preemptively evacuated as Uwan batters Luzon

NEARLY a million individuals were pre-emptively evacuated amid the onslaught of Super Typhoon Uwan, the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said Sunday, November 9, 2025.

In a press conference, Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Deputy Administrator for Administration Bernardo and Rafaelito Alejandro IV said a total of 270,682 families or 916,863 people were brought to evacuation centers to ensure their safety amid the effects of Uwan.

He said Bicol Region had the most number of evacuees due to Uwan at 192,765 families or 660,721 individuals.

Other evacuees were in Cordillera Administration Region, Ilocos, Cagayan, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, National Capital Region, Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Western Visayas.

Alejandro said Bicol is experiencing strong winds and heavy to moderate rainfall due to Uwan, which is currently moving toward the northern Luzon.

“Incidents reported so far sa Bicol as of 10 o'clock, meron na pong reported flooding in Barangay Masarawag in Guinobatan, Albay. Ito ang palaging problema kapag may lahar flow,” he said.

(Incidents reported so far in Bicol as of 10 a.m.: flooding has already been reported in Barangay Masarawag in Guinobatan, Albay. This is a recurring problem whenever there is lahar flow.)

“Sa Virac, Catanduanes naman, yun nga may mga reported storm surge and reported floodings also in Virac -- Barangay Gogon, San Isidro, Imelda Boulevard -- and reported floodings in Gigmoto, Catanduanes,” he added.

(In Virac, Catanduanes, there have been reports of storm surges and flooding in Virac -- specifically in Barangays Gogon, San Isidro, and along Imelda Boulevard -- as well as reported flooding in Gigmoto, Catanduanes.)

Alejandro said power outages and communication line issues are also being experienced in the region.

He said search, retrieval and rescue teams from the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard, and Bureau of Fire Protection have already been deployed as part of preparedness measure amid the onslaught of Uwan.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said aside from rescue personnel, he also ordered the deployment of essential equipment across areas expected to be hit by the weather disturbance.

“Aside from our local police forces that were already placed on alert, we ensured that sufficient number of personnel and resources are on standby and ready for deployment to areas that would need immediate assistance,” Nartatez said.

“We assure all our kababayan that your Philippine National Police will be there for you, ready to extend all the necessary assistance at all cost. You can bank on every policeman to help you,” he added.

More than 4,000 police personnel were deployed nationwide to support pre-disaster preparedness, while an additional 8,300 Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) members are on standby for immediate deployment.

A total of 187 vehicles and mobility assets have been prepositioned for rescue, relief, and evacuation operations.

Local police are also monitoring 20,433 designated evacuation centers to ensure the safety and orderliness of evacuees.

Nartatez urged the public to stay calm, vigilant, and avoid spreading unverified information online.

“Listen and follow only the advisories of legitimate sources of information, such as verified accounts of the police and the local government units. Kasama ninyo ang PNP sa pagharap at pagbangon mula sa panibagong bagyong ito (The PNP is with you in facing and recovering from this new typhoon),” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)