Almost 100 cops injured amid violent protest action in Mendiola

NEARLY 100 police personnel were injured during the tension that erupted amid anti-corruption protest actions in Mendiola, Manila Sunday, September 21, 2025.

In a press conference Monday, September 22, 2025, Manila Police District (MPD) spokesperson Major Philipp Ines said of the 93 policemen who sustained injuries during the violent demonstrations staged by a group of masked “hip-hop gangsters,” eight suffered lacerations requiring stitches and nine were still confined at the Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital due to the gravity of their injuries, including fractured bones and head trauma.

In a radio interview, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Major General Anthony Aberin said the group joined the Luneta rally, which was declared generally peaceful, before proceeding to the Ayala Bridge with the intention of going to Malacañang.

“Nung nasa Luneta tayo, doon pa lang, itong grupo na ito pinagtuunan na namin ng pansin kasi during that time sa Luneta, ‘yung mga nagra-rally, nagpaputok na sila ng dalawang firecrackers at doon palang may na-hold na po tayo. From there. minonitor namin sila habang on the way nagmamartsa sila papuntang Ayala,” Aberin said.

(When we were at Luneta, we had already focused on this group because during that time, while others were rallying peacefully, they set off two firecrackers, and we apprehended some of them there. From that point, we monitored them as they marched toward Ayala.)

“Noong na-determine natin na doon sila pupunta, pinaharangan na po natin ng container van na dalawa doon. Kapag pumunta kasi sila ng Ayala, ang tumbok don pupunta sila sa Palasyo, kaya ‘yung deployment natin don, pinaalerto at barricade natin. From there, nung may nakita silang pulis, wala pong kaabog-abog na namato na sila sa mga pulis natin doon,” he added.

(When we determined that they were heading there, we blocked the road with two container vans. If they reached Ayala, their endpoint would be the Palace, so we put our deployment on alert and set up a barricade. From there, when they saw the police, they immediately started throwing stones at our personnel without hesitation.)

Aside from throwing stones, paint, and other objects at policemen deployed to maintain peace and order during Sunday’s anti-corruption rallies, the masked protesters in all black also destroyed public and private property such as stoplights and center islands.

They also burned the tires of a container van and several motorcycles owned by policemen and private individuals, threw Molotov bombs, and ransacked a motel along Recto Avenue.

“Gusto nila gayahin ‘yung nangyari sa ibang bansa at may iniidolo sila na isang rapper na parang nagudyok sa kanila na pumunta doon, magsuot ng black, magtakip ng mukha kasi sa pilosopiya nila na no face no case,” said Aberin.

(They wanted to imitate what happened in other countries, and they idolized a rapper who seemingly encouraged them to go there, wear black, and cover their faces because of their philosophy of "no face, no case.")

Aberin said the police implemented “super maximum tolerance” even as some of them were mauled by the protesters.

Ines said 113 individuals were arrested during the violent incident in Mendiola, including 65 adults and 48 minors.

He said charges for illegal assembly, resistance and disobedience to persons in authority, direct assault, malicious mischief, serious physical injuries, and arson will be filed against the arrested adults, while the minors will be turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

No fatalities were recorded during the violent protest.

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno, who personally inspected the damage caused by the riot, vowed to press charges against those involved in the mob.

“Nalulungkot tayo. Masyadong malaki ang damage na ginawa. I don’t think mga rallyista iyon. They were in their respective places in the morning and in the afternoon. With due respect sa mga rallyista, okay naman sila sa Luneta, okay naman sila sa Liwasan, okay naman sila sa Edsa, bakit parang adik tong mga nandidito?” Moreno said.

(It saddens me. The damage they caused was too great. I don’t think they were real rallyists. They were in their respective places in the morning and afternoon. With due respect to the rallyists, everything was fine in Luneta, in Liwasan, and in Edsa. So why do these people here seem like addicts?)

“Nagdesisyon sila ng ganyan, then we will throw the books at them, for all those damages, government properties, lahat ng na-apprehend will be charged, and I will make sure, I will make sure that they will pay the price. Sumali ka, nakisapakat ka, nahuli ka, sama ka sa danyos. Criminal and civil, we will charge them, the City Government of Manila will charge them, whatever the Philippine National Police will charge them,” he added.

(They made that decision, so we will throw the book at them for all the damages, including government properties. Everyone apprehended will be charged, and I will make sure they pay the price. If you joined, conspired, and were caught, you will be liable for damages. Criminal and civil, we will charge them. The City Government of Manila will charge them, in addition to whatever the Philippine National Police will file.)

Domagoso commended the police for exercising restraint even amid the violence.

In a separate interview, Domagoso said he received initial reports that a former politician and a lawyer allegedly funded the unruly rallyists.

Police said the investigation into the instigators of the violent protest is still ongoing. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)