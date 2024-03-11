Almost 5,000 gun-related violent incidents recorded in 2023

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded almost 5,000 gun-related violent incidents in 2023, a little higher than the number of incidents related to the use of firearms in 2022, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said Monday, March 11, 2024.

In a press conference, Fajardo said a total of 5,172 gun-related violent incidents were recorded in 2022 while 808 incidents were recorded in 2024 as of March.

Fajardo said 3,792 cases in relation to these cases were filed before the court, 3,774 were referred to the prosecutor’s office while 1,136 cases are under investigation.

“Ang mga nature po ng mga incidents na 'yan ay majority po diyan ay shooting incidents, alarm and scandals, grave threat, at robbery po (Majority of these were shooting incidents, alarm and scandals, grave threat and robbery),” she said.

The PNP has earlier amended the implementing rules and regulations of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, allowing civilians to own semi-automatic rifles or those 7.62 mm and below.

Fajardo said there are an estimated 700,000 loose firearms throughout the country, possibly including semi-automatic rifles.

"We hope this amendment in certain provisions (of the IRR) will encourage them (gun owners) to register their firearms, so there will be a reduction of loose firearms," she said.

Fajardo expressed confidence that the amendment of the IRR would not lead to an increase in gun-related crimes amid fears by some groups including senators.

"On the other contrary, we expect that what will happen is there will be reduction in crimes," said Fajardo.

Fajardo noted that registered firearms can be easily traced if used in the commission of crimes because they are already included in the database of the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office.

“Ito ‘yung kagandahan nito na once ma engangyo, ma-encourage natin sila na irenew yung kanilang mga baril at for those who intend to own and possess these types of firearms, papasok yan sa data system at once nga na ito ay magamit sa krimen ay mabilis na matrace dahil nga dumaan sila doon at nandoon sila sa database ng FEO,” she added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)