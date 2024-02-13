Almost 89,000 sign up on day 1 of voter’s registration

ALMOST 89,000 individuals registered on the first day of voter registration ahead of the 2025 midterm elections, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said.

Data from Comelec showed that as of February 12, 2024, a total of 88,533 voters registered in poll offices while 466 signed up through the Register Anywhere Program (RAP).

Calabarzon or Region 4A has the highest voter registration turnout with a total of 14,754 registrants, all on-site registration.

The National Capital Region (NCR) has the second most number of registrants at 10,623 -- 10,582 on-site registration and 41 through RAP, followed by Central Luzon with a total of 10,143 registrants.

Central Visayas has a total of 7,890, all on-site, registrants.

The Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has the least number of registrants with only 1,172.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia led the opening of the nationwide voter registration on Monday in Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan.

Garcia said this is to ensure that each Filipino, even those in the country’s farthest island, can practice their right to vote.

The voter registration for the 2025 midterm elections will run until September 30, 2024. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)