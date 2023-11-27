Almost P120-M agri products damaged by shear line, LPA

NEARLY P120 million worth of agriculture products were damaged due to the massive rains and floods brought about by the combined effects of shear line and low pressure area in Western and Eastern Visayas, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday, November 27, 2023.

In a situational report, the NDRRMC said more than P81.3 million worth of agriculture products were damaged in Western Visayas, while over P38.5-million damage was reported in Eastern Visayas.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier directed the Department of Agriculture (DA) to provide the necessary assistance to the affected farmers and to distribute seedlings and other necessary agricultural products.

The disaster bureau said a total of 282,938 families or 1,133,093 individuals in 1,471 barangays in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western and Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga were affected by the effects of the two weather systems last week.

It said 17,746 families or 48,720 persons were still in evacuation centers.

The number of fatalities stood at two, while one person has remained missing Monday, November 27, 2023.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has already provided a total of P66,459,593.03 worth of assistance to the affected families. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)