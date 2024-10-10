Almost P14B in illegal drugs seized in last 2 years

THE Philippine National Police-Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) has seized almost P14 billion worth of illegal drugs over the past two years.

PDEG director Brigadier General Eleazar Matta said from July 1, 2022 to October 7, 2024, a total of P13,766,877,658.40 worth of illegal drugs have been recovered amid the continued and intensified crackdown on the illegal drug trade.

He said during the said period, a total of 1,674 anti-drug operations were conducted, which resulted in the arrest of 1,903 individuals allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade.

Of the seized illegal drugs, 1,717.61 kilograms worth P11,679,791,248 were methamphetamine hydrochloride (shabu), P1,835,431,560 worth were marijuana leaves and plants, and P243,360,000 worth were ketamine.

Authorities also confiscated 58 kilograms of cocaine valued at P3,074,000, 1,343 pieces of ecstasy worth P2,283,100, and 1.96 kilograms of kush marijuana totaling P2,937,750.

From April 1 to October 7, 2024, under the leadership of PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil, the PDEG conducted 410 successful operations, which resulted in the arrest of 468 individuals and the recovery of P2,213,630,718 worth of various illegal drugs.

Matta said the figures reflect the administration's firm stance on curbing illegal drug operations throughout the country.

“As we pursue our anti-illegal drug campaign, our team works tirelessly to disrupt the networks that fuel this crisis. Every operation we undertake is a step toward a safer, drug-free community,” Matta said.

“These initiatives by the PNP DEG reflect a heightened determination to dismantle drug syndicates and protect communities from the pervasive threat of illegal drugs, all while remaining steadfast in their mission to preserve life and maintain public safety,” he added.

Under the Marcos administration’s illegal drugs approach, the efforts were centered on rehabilitation, reintegration, and preventive education programs, specifically for the youth. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)