Aludo fails to advance to PH Women's Open main draw

MANILA – Japan's Sakura Hosogi lived up to her billing as the top seed in the qualifying round, marching to the main draw of the Philippine Women's Open after a 6-1, 6-2 win over hometown bet Stefi Aludo at the newly refurbished Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Malate, Manila on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Japanese sent the Filipino teen packing in just a little over one hour.

"I was nervous, but I am also happy to make it to the main draw of the Philippine Women's Open in my first WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) tournament," Hosogi, who has won seven ITF (International Tennis Federation) singles titles, said.

Aludo, also an ITF junior doubles titlist, used a variety of shots but was simply no match for the Japanese.

"I changed my game, but it did not work. But I learned a lot from her. Next time, I need to be more focused on my game and not be intimidated," the 17-year-old Aludo, who debuted at the 2025 Thailand SEA Games in December with a team bronze medal, said.

Also moving to the main draw were Japan's Miho Kuramochi, Slovakia's ViktoriaMorvayova and Thailand's Peangtarn Plipuech.

Kuramochi routed American Mia Horvit 6-2, 6-1; Morvayova downed Argentinian Nicole Fossa Huergo 7-5, 6-3; and Plipuech defeated Japanese Rina Saigo, 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, wild card Alex Eala will face Russian Alina Charaeva before an expected sellout crowd at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Philippine Women's Open is the first project of the National Sports Tourism-Inter-Agency Committee, which was created to boost the country’s sports tourism agenda. (PNA)