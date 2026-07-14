American marine biologist shot dead inside Negros Oriental home

A 73-YEAR-OLD American marine biologist was shot dead inside his home in Sibulan, Negros Oriental after three unidentified armed men barged into the residence late Sunday night, July 12, 2026, police said.

The fatal shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. in Purok 3, Barangay Ajong, Sibulan.

A 34-year-old Filipina, who was inside the house during the attack, survived the incident and has become a key witness in the investigation.

According to the initial police investigation, the two victims were watching television in their living room when three unidentified men forcibly entered the house.

The female witness told investigators that one of the intruders, armed with a handgun, immediately shot the American in the head.

Police have yet to determine the motive behind the killing, while follow-up operations are ongoing to identify and arrest the three suspects.

The Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) ordered the creation of Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) Carpenter, a multi-unit task force tasked with conducting an intensive investigation into the murder.

The task group has been directed to coordinate closely with intelligence units, forensic investigators and other law enforcement agencies to identify the perpetrators, establish the motive behind the attack and ensure the swift filing of appropriate charges against those responsible.

The regional police office also appealed to the public to cooperate with investigators by providing any information that could help solve the case, assuring that all leads will be treated with urgency and confidentiality. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)