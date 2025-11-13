Amid ICC arrest warrant talk, Dela Rosa posts devotion online

SENATOR Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa took to social media on Thursday, November 13, 2025, to share his faith with followers amid reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had issued an arrest warrant against him for his role in former President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody drug war.

Dela Rosa broke his silence as he posed next to a golden statue of the Santo Niño.

"My patron saint, my kabirthday always in January. Viva Pit Senior Santo Niño!" Dela Rosa wrote in the caption.

In a separate post, he was seen doing a mano to Father Cianno Ubod of Compostela Parish Church.

"My first personal encounter, though I’ve been following him for a while already, with Father Cianno Ubod of Compostela Parish Church, Cebu. Times like these, we need to seek guidance from our spiritual adviser. Thank you, Father Cianno," Dela Rosa said.

The senator has been absent since the resumption Tuesday of the plenary session at the Senate.

Dela Rosa is reportedly facing charges of crimes against humanity for his stint as Philippine National Police chief and chief implementer of the drug war from 2016 to 2018.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has not yet seen or received a copy of any such warrant and is also taking into account pending legal petitions before the Supreme Court.

The DOJ earlier considered two options if the ICC issues an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa: extradition or voluntary surrender.

Chief State Counsel Dennis Arvin Chan said surrender would be the faster option, noting that the Philippines should comply with an ICC warrant based on the principle of reciprocity, while carefully weighing legal and diplomatic implications.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier said no red notice has been issued against Dela Rosa in connection with a supposed ICC arrest warrant.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in The Hague have also not received any warrant or related documents. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)