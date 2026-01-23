'Amihan' continues to bring light rains across PH

MANILA – Most parts of the country will continue to experience light rains due to the prevailing northeast monsoon or "amihan", the weather bureau said on Friday.

Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Apayao, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Aurora, Quezon, and Oriental Mindoro will experience light rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country are likely to experience isolated light rains, PAGASA added.

Meanwhile, strong to gale-force winds and rough to very rough seas are forecast across the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be moderate to strong with moderate to rough coastal waters.

PAGASA, meanwhile, said both the low pressure area (formerly tropical cyclone Ada) and the LPA outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility are still unlikely to develop into a cyclone in the next 24 hours. (PNA)