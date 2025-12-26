‘Amihan’, easterlies continue to affect PH

The northeast monsoon (amihan) and easterlies will continue to affect the country, the Philippine Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The weather bureau, in its 4 a.m. advisory, said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, which could also trigger flash floods or landslides in these areas.

The "amihan" would also bring cloudy skies with light rains over mainland Cagayan, Isabela, and Apayao, but it will have “no significant impact.”

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by easterlies.

The extreme northern Luzon will experience strong to gale northeast winds and rough to very rough seas.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will prevail over the rest of northern Luzon.

The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate northeast winds and slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA said as of 4 a.m., no low pressure areas are being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. (PNA)