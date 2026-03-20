Amihan, easterlies to bring isolated rains across PH

MANILA – The northeast monsoon (amihan) continues to affect extreme northern Luzon, while easterlies are influencing the rest of the country, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, PAGASA reported that Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and Cagayan will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon, with no significant impact expected.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, and the Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by easterlies. Possible flash floods or landslides may occur during severe thunderstorms.

Mindanao will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, which may likewise trigger flash floods or landslides in affected areas.

For wind and coastal water conditions, Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds from the northeast to north, with slight to moderate seas ranging from 0.6 to 2.5 meters.

The rest of Luzon will experience light to moderate winds from the east to northeast, with coastal waters also slight to moderate, ranging from 0.6 to 2.1 meters.

At PAGASA’s Science Garden monitoring station in Quezon City, the maximum temperature reached 31.3°C at 4 p.m., while the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.7°C at 6 a.m. (PNA)