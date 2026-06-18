'Amihan' to bring cooler air in Nov-Jan amid looming strong El Niño

MANILA – Although parts of the country are forecast to experience dry conditions beginning late November 2026, this will not be felt much until December due to the northeast monsoon or amihan, the weather bureau's chief said on Wednesday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) initially listed 47 areas across the country that are likely to experience dry conditions, which is characterized by two consecutive months of below normal rainfall or 20 to 60 percent rain reduction.

"That's just the initial list, but more areas are likely to be added by December. Drought condition is also possible," PAGASA Administrator Nathaniel Servando told the Philippine News Agency in an interview.

Servando said that because of the amihan and cooler condition during November and December, the dry condition will be felt less during the period.

"It will be drier, but not so humid because of the amihan," he said.

Based on PAGASA’s initial forecast, Camarines Sur is the only province that is projected to experience dry spell, or having three consecutive months of below normal rainfall, but Servando said this is just the preliminary projection.

Servando urged the public to prepare for warmer and humid conditions early next year, especially from February to April.

He also reminded the public to practice proper water management even at household level.

For this year, the public is likewise advised to be alert of possible flooding between July and September as more rains are expected due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

Servando urged the public to follow updates from PAGASA, through its website and official platforms, as well as through the bureau's recently-launched PANAHON mobile app. (PNA)