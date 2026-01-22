'Amihan' to bring light rains across PH

MANILA – Most parts of the country may experience light rains due to the northeast monsoon or "amihan," the weather bureau said Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said light rains will prevail across the Cordillera region, Cagayan Valley, Caraga, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Oriental Mindoro, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Isolated light rains are forecast in Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, the rest of the Visayas, and northern Mindanao.

PAGASA said the rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Strong to gale-force winds and rough to very rough seas are forecast in northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

Elsewhere, moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are expected.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area (formerly tropical cyclone Ada) was last tracked 1,155 km. east of southeastern Luzon, and is not expected to redevelop into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours.

The LPA outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, last located 2,000 km. east of northeastern Mindanao, is also unlikely to develop into a cyclone in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said. (PNA)