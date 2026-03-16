'Amihan' to bring light rains over most of PH on Monday

MANILA – A huge part of the country will experience light rains caused by the prevailing northeast monsoon or "amihan", the weather bureau said Monday.

In its latest weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said light rains will prevail over Bicol Region, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province.

The northeast monsoon will cause isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon, the Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte.

The rest of Mindanao will experience rain showers due to localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast across Luzon, the Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas. No low pressure area is monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation, PAGASA said. (PNA)