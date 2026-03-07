‘Amihan’ to continue to bring some rains across N. Luzon

The northeast monsoon or "amihan" will continue to bring rains across Northern Luzon, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The “amihan” will likewise bring cloudy skies with light rains over Apayao and Mainland Cagayan, and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos, the rest of the Cordillera region, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are expected over Northern Luzon, while light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the rest of the archipelago. (PNA)