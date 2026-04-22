AMLC confirms suspicious transactions on bank accounts linked to Sara Duterte, husband

THE Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) confirmed on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, that there were suspicious transactions in several accounts linked to Vice President Sara Duterte and her husband, Manases Carpio.

During the resumption of the impeachment hearings against Duterte by the House Committee on Justice, the AMLC submitted its report, subpoenaed by the panel, on the covered and suspicious transactions reported by any and all banks involving the couple from 2006 to 2025.

In the report, the AMLC said there were 313 covered transactions and 17 suspicious transactions in accounts linked to Duterte during the said period, while there were 317 covered transactions and 16 suspicious transactions in accounts linked to Carpio, involving a total of P6,771,227,712.95.

Covered transactions, under the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), are cash or equivalent monetary instrument transactions exceeding P500,000 within one banking day, while suspicious transactions are those that, regardless of the amount, lack legal justification, deviate from client profiles, or indicate unlawful activity, requiring reporting within one working day.

Of the over P6.7 billion, inflows amounted to a total of P4,425,443,794.69—P1,832,539,360.45 in accounts linked to the Vice President and P2,592,904,434.24 in accounts connected to her husband.

Total withdrawals from accounts linked to Duterte amounted to P11,211,365,529.75, while withdrawals from Carpio’s accounts totaled P343,315,781.07.

The AMLC said there were a total of P791,102,607.44 in undetermined inflow and outflow transactions in accounts linked to the couple.

“VP Sara's accounts generated a total of 371 large transactions and 30 suspicious transactions from 13 October 2005 to 28 January 2026, with transaction amounts reaching as high as Php55.158 million,” the AMLC report read.

“Additionally, transactions involving other parties' accounts, wherein VP Sara was identified as the beneficiary and/or counterparty, comprised 15 large transactions and one (1) suspicious transaction from 20 June 2006 to 2 April 2025, with amounts reaching up to Php7.44 million,” it added.

Bicol Saro party-list Representative Terry Ridon noted the disparity between the couple’s net worth as declared in their Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) and the amounts of the suspicious transactions.

Here are the declared net worth figures of Duterte and Carpio based on their SALNs, compared with the amounts of covered and suspicious transactions for the said years, as noted by Ridon:

2007

Net worth – P7,250,497

AMLC report – P208,154,545.99

2008

Net worth – P18,493,616.65

AMLC report – P46,901,376.00

2009

Net worth – P18,281,264.65

AMLC report – P704,928,792.32

2010

Net worth – P16,242,886.65

AMLC report – P648,582,662.40

2011

Net worth – P14,271,148.45

AMLC report – P597,152,536.97

2012

Net worth – P22,116,101.93

AMLC report – P407,875,524.23

2016

Net worth – P34,895,997

AMLC report – P46,407,353.81

2017

Net worth – P44,828,759

AMLC report – P46,391,903.32

2018

Net worth – P49,699,728

AMLC report – P48,717,694.84

2019

Net worth – P55,613,051

AMLC report – P60,231,229.77

2020

Net worth – P56,583,735.01

AMLC report – P58,443,465.89

2021

Net worth – P65,308,841

AMLC report – P52,893,074.94

2022

Net worth – P71,658,841

AMLC report – P41,068,247.94

2023

Net worth – P77,508,841

AMLC report – P4,778,500.00

2024

Net worth – P88,512,370.22

AMLC report – P13,453,000.00

Ridon also noted that from 2019 to 2024, the couple had no reported cash on hand in their SALNs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)