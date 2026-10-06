AMLC exec: Transactions flagged as 'suspicious' not proof of illegal activity

ANTI-MONEY Laundering Council (AMLC) Executive Director Ronel Buenaventura said on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, that transactions included in suspicious transaction reports do not immediately prove that the funds were involved in illegal activity.

Amid the cross-examination by defense counsel Attorney Mark Vinluan during the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, Buenaventura said transactions tagged “suspicious” will still have to undergo analysis and investigation to determine whether they are involved in illegal activity.

“At any rate, the filing of STRs is a compliance measure and not a legal conclusion of illegal activity, correct?" Vinluan said.

“It’s a requirement under the law, your honor… not a conclusion of illegal activity,” Buenaventura replied.

“We cannot determine illegality on the premise of just a (suspicious) report? In other words an STR is not a legal conclusion that there is money laundering?” Vinluan reiterated.

“Yes it actually even for the courts to decide,” the AMLC official responded.

Based on the AMLC report subpoenaed by the impeachment court, from 2007 to 2025, there were 666 covered transaction reports (CTRs) and 55 STRs in accounts linked to Duterte and her husband, Attorney Manases Carpio, totaling P4.4 billion.

CTRs, under the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), are cash or equivalent monetary instrument transactions exceeding P500,000 within one banking day, while STRs are transactions that, regardless of the amount, lack legal justification, deviate from client profiles, or indicate unlawful activity, requiring reporting within one working day.

Of the P4.4 billion, P1.63 billion accounted for inflows, while P1.3 billion was for outflows.

Buenaventura said some of these STRs and CTRs were flagged by banks over alleged links to graft and corruption, drug trafficking, and malversation of public funds.

Two transactions of the Vice President involving premium payments to Mercantile Insurance Company Inc. in July and November 2019 were reported by the banks as suspicious transactions.

An August 1, 2024 transaction with Philippine Savings Bank and a December 5, 2024 transaction with BDO Life Assurance Company Inc. were also reported as suspicious transactions due to “drug trafficking and related offenses” and “malversation of public funds and property," respectively.

The suspicious report on the December 5, 2024, transaction with BDO Life Assurance Company Inc. also stated that “the client is alleged to have misappropriated confidential funds to her office in the OVP.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)