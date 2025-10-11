AMLC secures 6th freeze order vs. flood control project-related assets

MANILA – Thirty-nine bank accounts are included in the sixth freeze order secured by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) from the Court of Appeals (CA) Friday, in line with the investigation on irregularities in government flood control projects.

In a statement, AMLC said the other assets in the latest freeze order are four insurance policies, and 59 real estate properties such as residential, commercial and agricultural.

“Several of these properties are linked to a former high-ranking government official suspected of playing a central role in the procurement process of the questioned flood control project contracts,” it said.

A total of 1,671 bank accounts, 58 insurance policies, 163 motor vehicles, 99 real properties, and 12 e-wallet accounts have been ordered frozen since the first freeze order was issued by the CA last Sept. 16.

“The total estimated value of frozen assets has reached PHP4.67 billion, with the figure expected to rise as additional orders are secured and new leads are uncovered,” AMLC said in the statement.

“We are taking deliberate actions to preserve assets potentially linked to unlawful activity,” AMLC Executive Director Atty. Matthew M. David said. “Our focus remains on ensuring that public funds are protected and that those involved are held accountable through lawful and transparent processes.”

The latest freeze order on assets of those allegedly involved in hundreds of billions pesos worth of flood control projects gives the government’s anti-corruption drive further push.

AMLC said it “is working in close coordination with the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Bureau of Internal Revenue, and the National Bureau of Investigation” in the “review of individuals and entities flagged during recent Senate hearings, underscoring the government’s commitment to a thorough and impartial inquiry.” (With a report from Joann Villanueva/PNA)