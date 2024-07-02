An Elden Ring movie or TV series?

FAMED “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin alluded to a possible “Elden Ring” feature film or TV series in his blog entry last June 29, 2024.

The hit open world action role-playing game, Elden Ring, recently released its long awaited expansion DLC titled “Shadow of the Erdtree” and it has once again captured the attention of gamers all over the world, shifting five million copies in its first three days.

The famed GOT author was one of the people who had helped conceptualize and build Elden Ring’s world and lore, along with the developers FromSoftware and its chief Hidetaka Miyazaka.

In his blog post, George R. R. Martin played coy in discussing the topic of a possible film or TV series for the hit videogame, possibly teasing his involvement in the development of one.

“About those rumors you may have heard about a feature film or television series based on ELDEN RING… I have nothing to say. Not a word, nope, not a thing, I know nothing, you never heard a peep from me, mum mum mum. What rumor?”

FromSoftware chief Hidetaka Miyazaka himself is not opposed to the idea of an Elden Ring adaptation, but only with the involvement of a “very strong partner.” (Kirby Clint P. Antoni, UP Tacloban intern)